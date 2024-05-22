Lawmakers in the Cross River state house of assembly have impeached their speaker, Elvert Ekom Ayambem

Ayambem, who represents Ikom II state constituency, was removed on Wednesday, May 22, by 17 members of the house

Legit.ng noted a disgraceful scene after Ayambem's impeachment was announced, as some persons engaged in a fight over the possession of the mace - the symbol of authority

Calabar, Cross River state - Elvert Ekom Ayambem, the speaker of the Cross River state house of assembly, has been impeached.

Impeached Ayambem represents Ikom II constituency.

Cross River assembly speaker, Elvert Ayambem has been controversially impeached. Photo credit: @makesensepromot

Source: Twitter

As reported by Leadership newspaper, the controversial impeachment took place on Wednesday, May 22, following allegations of misappropriation of funds and administrative high-handedness.

Vanguard also noted the development.

According to Channels Television, 17 members of the house removed the speaker.

After impeaching Ayambem, the mace was forcefully taken away.

Watch a video of the commotion below:

Fight in Cross River assembly: Nigerians react

Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) have been expressing their thoughts over the video showing some people fighting themselves in the Cross River state house of assembly.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@kielify commented:

"Selfish politicians."

@CHairs62911 said:

"No be small thing."

Morris Monye said:

"I thought we had left this era of fights in the state house of assembly."

@AshE_Nuel commented:

"Trading blows, this is embarrassing."

@Mr_9izeGuy wrote:

"While they failed to successfully remove the speaker, they have already announced his removal.

"The moment you allow them move a motion, otilor. Very zooish way of doing things."

