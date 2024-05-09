The Oduduwa Youths Initiative (OYI) has criticised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for allegedly breaching a peace accord initiated by President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Oduduwa Youths Initiative (OYI) has rebuked the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, accusing him of disrespecting President Bola Tinubu by allegedly breaching the Peace Accord initiated by the Nigerian leader.

In a statement signed by its leader, Otunba Gbenga Ojo, the OYI said it is against the culture of the Yoruba people to disrespect elders and authorities in government like Wike has done.

Rivers crisis: Wike vs Fubara and peace accord

In December 2023, Governor Siminalayi Fubara signed an agreement with his predecessor, Wike, to end the political crisis in Rivers state.

An eight-point peace deal was brokered by President Tinubu and other stakeholders at a crucial meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, recent political developments in Rivers state suggest that the peace deal has crumbled.

The OYI blamed the development on Wike, saying the FCT minister and his lieutenants have sustained attacks on Governor Fubara, particularly through the state assembly members.

According to Ojo, the state lawmakers, led by Martin Amaewhule have made several futile attempts to destabilise Fubara's government, Daily Independent reported.

He said the lawmakers have continued to make life difficult for the Rivers state governor by vetoing him, amending and enacting laws without his assent.

Ojo noted that the recent threat by the 27 lawmakers to resume impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara lends credence to the deepening crisis between the two parties.

Group slams Wike over public outbursts

The OYI also slammed Wike for his continuous public outbursts, ruling out the possibility of any reconciliation with Fubara.

Ojo defended Fubara, saying the Rivers governor implemented the agreements, including the re-appointment of the nine pro-Wike commissioners who resigned their positions in the heat of the crisis and payment of the withheld entitlements of the lawmakers.

Rivers crisis: Wike asked to apologise

Meanwhile, the Oduduwa youths group has called on Wike to apologise "for the level of disdain and disregard for the office of the President."

Ojo warned that failure to do so would attract protests across the country by Yoruba youths to demand his sack as minister.

"We have followed the political crisis in Rivers State and the swift intervention by President Tinubu to end further hostilities," Ojo said.

"However, we have been surprised that the peace accord has not been implemented by the FCT Minister who appears to have thrown caution to the wind in his conduct.

"For months now Amaewhule and his cohorts have been entangled in unconstitutionality, in their selfish bid to destablise the administration of Governor Fubara and satisfy the whims and caprices of Wike.

“In January, the lawmakers overrode the decision of the governor not to approve four bills earlier passed by the assembly. The governor had withheld his assent rightly stating that such amendments would create confusion and breach constituted laws.

“The Rivers House recently again overrode the decision of Fubara not to assent to some bills. They even resumed impeachment proceedings against the Governor.

"We are not surprised though because Wike has consistently made careless remarks undermining the President. He has been very heedless and uncult.

"Therefore, we are giving the FCT Minister 24 hours to apologise for disrespecting the President. Failure to do so would attract massive protests across the country calling for his sack".

Shehu Sani speaks on Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has said President Tinubu’s peace initiatives in Rivers state have crumbled, adding that Governor Fubara and the FCT minister have returned to the battlefield.

Sani sarcastically said the National Assembly should intervene after President Tinubu’s deal failed to produce the desired result.

He added that if the federal lawmakers also fail to resolve the political crisis, then men of God led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Chris Oyakhilome, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, and Bishop Mathew Kukah should intervene.

