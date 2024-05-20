Amidst the recent debacle that trailed Nigerian singer Mayorkun after he was accused by Instagram model Nicki Da Barbie of drugging her, he drops a new song

In the song, Mayorkun used Nicki Da Babbie's voice and the part where she accused him of drugging her drink so that Skiibii could get to use her

Recall that barely 24 hours after Nicki Da Barbie had accused the singer of colluding with Skiibii to use her for ritual, Mayorkun slammed the model with an N1bn lawsuit

Nigerian singer and Davido's former signee, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, aka Mayorkun, recently dropped a song titled Under the Canopy.

The new jam is coming weeks after Mayorkun was called out on social media by popular Instagram model Nicki Da Barbie.

Singer Mayorkun drops a new song. He uses it to tell his side of the story involving Nicki Da Barbie.

Source: Instagram

Nicki had accused Mayorkun and Skiibii of conspiring to use her for money rituals. She claimed that Mayorkun was the one who drugged her coffee/tea in a bid to render her incapacitated.

Mayorkun uses Nicki Da Barbie's voice

Weeks after the issues hit the internet and sparked massive reactions online, Mayorkun drops a new song and shares his own side of the story.

One of the special touches the singer applied on the song was him using Nicki Da Barbie's voice in the intro of the new jam.

Nicki's voice was heard accusing Mayorkun and Skiibi of trying to kill her.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting Mayorkun's reaction hours after Nicki called him out. The singer had dragged the model to court slamming her with a N1bn lawsuit.

Listen to Mayorkun's new song below:

Netizens react to Mayorkun's new song

The viral new song and video has stirred mixed reactions online. Here are some of the comments gathered from the clip by Legit.ng below:

@scoobynero:

"We go chop am."

@yhemo_lee:

"This my Yemi name don suffer for love hand."

@jaspah_ttw:

"That intro wasn’t necessary sha."

@ben__001__:

"Omo you get gbedu since you come allow wizkid Dey trend for X."

@officerwoos:

"O O Of Lay Lay! I I I don miss you so much. Le Le Let’s go!!!!"

@smallestbarber:

"Don’t even fight with an artist them go use you do song las las."

@ayanfe_viral:

"This one over sabi Dey worry am."

@lasu_bandle:

"Make we hear am finish na."

@eddyson31_:

"You dey sue person for calling you out but you're using her voice to male music so what if she sue for using her voice?"

@kaynicebaby_:

"Ehhh look at them oo, they’re part of them oo Mayor don cook finish."

@oberz_official:

"Wojumi sho jo oju okola! The mayor of Lagos."

Source: Legit.ng