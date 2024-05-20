Who is Sam Heughan's wife? The actor's relationship history explored

Sam Heughan is an actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur from Scotland. He is best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the drama TV series Outlander. He has also appeared in TV shows and films, such as A Princess for Christmas, Bloodshot and The Spy Who Dumped Me. Who is Sam Heughan's wife?

Sam Heughan in a black abd red outfit and a red scarf (L). The Scottish actor in a black coat and T-shirt (R). Photo: @samheughan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sam Heughan debuted his professional acting career in 2004 when he appeared in the miniseries Island at War. He has since appeared in numerous films and TV series, including Doctors, First Light, Love Again, and AS: Red Notice. Although Sam displays affection on screen, he keeps his real-life dating private, which has made many wonder who Sam Heughan's wife could be.

Profile summary

Full name Sam Roland Heughan Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1980 Age 44 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Balmaclellan, Scotland, United Kingdom Current residence East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, United Kingdom Nationality Scottish Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Chrissie Heughan Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Kells Primary School, Edinburgh Rudolf Steiner School College Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama Profession Actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur Net worth $5 million

Who is Sam Heughan?

Sam Roland Heughan was born on 30 April 1980 in Balmaclellan, Scotland, United Kingdom. He is a Scottish national of white ethnicity. His mother, Chrissie Heughan, raised him alongside his brother, Cirdan Heughan.

Five facts about Sam Heughan. Photo: Todd Owyoung/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sam attended Kells Primary School for a year before joining James Gillespie's High School. He later joined the Edinburgh Rudolf Steiner School for six years. In 2003, he graduated from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow, Scotland.

Who is Sam Heughan's wife?

The Scottish actor is not married and has never been married. He is seemingly single in 2024. However, he has been linked with some women in the past.

Sam Heughan's relationship history

Many have perceived the Outlander actor dating his on-screen wife, Claire Fraser, played by Caitriona Balfe. Their chemistry on-screen is on another level, but they are co-stars and good friends.

From rumoured flings to severe relationships, here is a look at his past relationships.

Monika Clarke (2022)

Monika and Sam are rumoured to have dated in 2022. She is an Australian model, entrepreneur and social media personality based in the United States. Wilhelmina Models represents her and owns a Jewelry Collection known as My Verite.

Monika and Sam were seen kissing while grabbing coffee in New York City on 7 March 2022. However, neither of them confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Amy Shiels (2014–2016)

Amy Shiels and her dog Sonny Jim Hill attend the animal rescue telethon "To The Rescue Pup-A-Thon" at Vista Studios on February 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Amy Shiels and Sam Heughan dated between 2014 and 2015. Amy is an Irish actress. She has appeared in films like Twin Peaks, Veronica Guerin, Slaughter, and Final Fantasy XV.

Rumours about the two dating started in 2014 after the actress liked Sam's now-deleted post on X (Twitter). The post read:

Beautiful couple.

According to US Weekly, the two were still dating in 2018, although none of them confirmed the relationship. The former Sam Heughan's partner supported him during the premiere of his movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me. They were seen at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood a few days later.

MacKenzie Mauzy (2015–2017)

Mackenzie Mauzy and Sam Heughan attend a cocktail party to kick off Independent Spirit Awards and Oscar weekend on February 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Joshua Blanchard

Source: Getty Images

Sam dated MacKenzie for two years, between 2015 and 2017. Rumours of their dating started when they were spotted at the Oscar Party in 2017. Sam on X (Twitter) of the two together at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

MacKenzie Mauzy is an American actress. She is known for her roles as Phoebe Forrester in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful and Abigail in the ABC drama series Forever. She is now married to PLL Lacrosse player Scott Ratliff.

Cody Kennedy (2014)

Cory Kennedy attends the MTV RE: DEFINE 2017 - Private Preview And Auction Launch at Great Jones Studio on March 9, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

The Outlander actor allegedly briefly dated Cody Kennedy in 2014. Cody is an actress, writer and model. The actress once posted that Scottish men were better than American men. Details of their relationship remain unknown.

FAQs

Who is Sam Heughan? He is an actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur. How old is Sam Heughan? The actor is 44 as of 2024. He was born on 30 April 1980, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. Is Sam Heughan in love with Caitriona? The Irish actor is not in love with his co-star Caitriona. However, the two are husband and wife on the Outlander TV show. Were Sam Heughan and Mackenzie Mauzy married? Two did not get married. They, however, dated from 2015 to 2017. Is Sam Heughan married? The actor is not married and has never been married. Who is Sam Heughan's girlfriend? The Love Again actor has no girlfriend. He is seemingly single in 2024. Does Sam Heughan have a twin brother? No, he and his brother, Cirdan Heughan, are named after The Lord of the Rings characters. They are no twins but share a close bond.

Caitriona Balfe is Sam Heughan's wife on the TV series Outlander. However, the Irish actor is single and has never married. Even so, he has been linked with several famous women, including MacKenzie Mauzy, Amy Shiels and Monika Clarke.

Legit.ng published an article about Carin Leon's wife. Isabel Alejandra Esquer is a digital marketing and public relations expert and a social media personality. She became famous as Carin Leon's wife. Carin is a renowned Mexican singer and songwriter.

Isabel Alejandra Esquer's marriage to Mexican star singer Carin Leon created an online buzz. The two were married for two years before calling it quits. Discover more about Alejandra Esquer's biography and her relationship with Carin Leon.

Source: Legit.ng