Actress Ngozi Ezeonu has mourned the death of a colleague named Obi as she shared different photos of his clip

The Nollywood actress, in an emotional tribute to the deceased, said it was hard to believe the male colleague was no more

As expected, Ngozi Ezeonu's colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to react

Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu, in a social media post on Sunday, May 19, shared the sad demise of a male colleague named Obi.

The veteran moviemaker took to the Instagram page to express her sadness and sorrow at her colleague's premature death.

Actress Ngozi Ezeonu announces death of colleague Obi. Credit: @officialngoziezeonu

Source: Instagram

The actress also shared a clip showing series of images of the deceased.

She wrote in a caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Obi, this is so hard to believe that you’re gone. Indeed, good people don’t last. Rest on brother. “

See Ngozi Ezeonu' post, which included images of the deceased below:

This comes barely a few days after actor Junior Pope was laid to rest.

Celebrities, fans react to Ngozi Ezeonu's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

gloriaanozieyoung:

"Accept my heartfelt condolences. May the dearly departed rest in peace Amen."

duhh_rachael:

"Thank God say I nor no dis one I for just craze cos jp still de my head rip to him tho."

ebelleokaro:

"Ngo Nwannem, ndo. May God comfort you."

dianichka804:

"Ah pls oh you are a good person ma and you will keep lasting for us oh. His path was different and is in Gods hands."

favour__adanne:

"Good people doesn't last, that means I'm going to be a bad person starting from now because me I want to last.. RIP to the dead."

maureen_solomon_okereke:

"Oh my God!!! Obi God!! May his soul rest in peace."

Crayon spotted with Ngozi Ezeonu

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, Crayon visited Ngozi Ezeonu at her house.

The singer, who has a song titled 'Ngozi,' decided to go and see the actress to introduce the song to her. They both danced beautifully to the lyrics of the song.

During his visit to the actress, the singer took pictures with her and posted them on his Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng