Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has mourned the passing of Oba Aderemi Adedapo

Announcing the death in a release signed by Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke's spokesperson, the governor described Oba Adedapo’s death as ‘painful'

The Osun state No.1 citizen commiserated with the traditional council, the people of Ido-Osun, and the immediate family of the late monarch

Ile-Ife, Osun state - Oba Aderemi Adedapo, the Oludo of Ido-Osun in Egbedore local government area (LGA) of Osun state, is dead.

Oba Adedapo passed away on Saturday, May 18, at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Osun state.

Oba Aderemi Adedapo's death

A family source confirmed his death.

He was said to have developed sudden sickness last week and was taken to a private hospital in Osogbo, from where he was referred to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the monarch was further directed to OAUTHC. There, he breathed his last, according to The Punch.

Gov Adeleke mourns Oludo's demise

Reacting to the king's demise, the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, described Oba Adedapo's death as touching and painful.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Sunday, May 19, the governor mourned the monarch through a statement released by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Adeleke's statement partly reads:

“His demise is a huge loss and I join the people of Ido-Osun in honouring a life full of impacts that defines Oba Adedapo.

"As much as we grieve his passage, may I enjoin everyone to honour his memory by sustaining his legacy of good deeds and genuine pursuit for the good of the society."

Osun APC chieftain grieves Oba Adedapo's death

In the same vein, Dotun Babayemi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Oba Adedapo's exit is "a big blow" to Osun state.

He wrote on his verified Facebook page:

"I commiserate with the Traditional Council, Elders and People of Ido-Osun on the passing of Our Father, the Oludo Alayemore of Ido-Osun, HRM Oba Aderemi Adedapo, Sapoyoro I.

"Kabiyesi's passing is a big blow, not just to Ido-Osun, but to the entirety of Osun state. I pray that God reposes his soul and grant him rest in eternity."

