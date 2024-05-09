Senator Shehu Sani said Governor Sim Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike have abandoned President Bola Tinubu's peace and have returned to the battlefield

Sani said the presidential peace deal agreed by both the Rivers state governor and Wike has collapsed

The former federal lawmaker said the national assembly should take over and try to resolve the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said President Bola Tinubu’s peace initiatives in Rivers state have crumbled as Governor Sim Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike have returned to the battlefield.

Sani said the national assembly should intervene after President Tinubu’s deal failed to produce the desired result.

He added that if the federal lawmakers also fail to resolve the political crisis, then men of God led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Chris Oyakhilome, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, and Bishop Mathew Kukah should intervene.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Thursday, May 9.

Sani If still there is no peace, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa, Ayra Starr, Tonto, and Tems should intervene in the matter.

And if the crisis persists, everything should be left to God to resolve.

“The President's peace initiatives in Rivers has crumbled. Both sides have returned to the battlefield. The National Assembly led by Akpabio should intervene. If still there is no peace, Men of God led by Adeboye, Oyakhilome, Apostle Suleiman, Kukah should intervene. If still there is no peace, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa, Ayra Starr, Tonto, and Tems should intervene. If still there is no peace, Everything should be left to God to resolve.”

Why 27 pro-Wike lawmakers can't impeach Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of 60 federal lawmakers said the 27 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly lacked the powers to serve Governor Siminalayi Fubara's impeachment notice.

The spokesman for the group and member representing Ideato South/North Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the impeachment notice is a call to anarchy which might lead to the collapse of democracy.

Ikenga said the 27 pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers lost their seats after they defected to the APC.

