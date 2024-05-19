Ahead of the final English Premier League (EPL) games of the season, a Caucasian has given his predictions

The white man started by giving the scoreline of Arsenal versus Everton and then later on gave that of Manchester City against West Ham United

Mixed reactions have trailed his EPL final matches predictions as some netizens disagreed with some scorelines

A white man, @callum_wm, has caused a stir by making predictions for Arsenal and Manchester City's final EPL games.

@callum_wm, who had accurately predicted a match in the 2023 AFCON tournament, predicted victories for Manchester City and Arsenal.

The white man predicted victories for Arsenal and Manchester City. Photo Credit: @callum_wm, X/@Arsenal, @ManCity

In a TikTok video, @callum_wm predicted a 3-1 victory for Arsenal Football Club and a 4-3 scoreline for defending champions Manchester City.

@callum_wm also gave scoreline predictions for the other eight EPL fixtures for Sunday, May 19.

His recent predictions got people talking.

@callum_wm final matches predictions stirred reactions

mark Nova said:

"I am doubtful about man U result."

Riki said:

"I hope this would happend, I really want Chelsea to play in Europe football again."

Brennan Johnson said:

"Wouldn't be surprised if sheff utd beat us tbh."

66wolves said:

"Wolves end the season as they started. Lost first away and home game, lost last home and away game. "

Chellhill said:

"Even if Man Utd win the fa cup they will go into the Europa conference league."

Freddie said:

"Why do wolves and Liverpool always play each other o the last game."

Attar said:

"Dam.n. From Champions league football to no football at all."

Moses Tarro said:

"As a Chelsea fan, I wish all to be true."

Man shares his dream about Arsenal's match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared his dream concerning the outcome of Arsenal's match.

Arsenal Football Club will face Everton in their final game of the season as they keep their hopes up of winning the EPL title.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Oluwanishola said Arsenal won their match in his dream but can't say the same for Manchester City as he didn't see their game. He wondered if his dream meant that City lost their game. Another lady's 2023 dream about Arsenal had also gone viral.

