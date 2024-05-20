The EFCC has been accused of putting up a media trial against the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, made the allegation in an interview with Legit.ng, citing the return of funds from the American International School only happened in the media and not through the court

The PDP chieftain maintained that the EFCC appeared not to have been serious with the fight against corruption and only encouraged politicians to steal more

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been criticized for embarking on a media trial against Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, believed the EFCC was never serious about fighting corruption in Nigeria, stating that the manner in which the anti-graft agency appeared to encourage politicians to steal from the country's wealth.

EFCC knocked for running media trial against Yahaya Bello

EFCC running media trial on Yahaya Bello

The PDP chieftain maintained that there is a tendency for the anti-graft agency to have completed its case against the former governor on the media as it appeared, citing the claim that the America International School returned some money only on the media and not legal processes.

His statement reads:

Yahaya Bello appears untouchable because EFCC, from day one, never seemed serious about fighting corruption. Their ways of handling cases are like they are the body that encourages politicians to steal because there can never be consequences. Who will be on the losing side? The citizens.

The EFCC is likely to have completed the case against Bello as everything started in the media and already ended in the same media rather than in court. They even claimed that American International School had already returned some money to them in the media instead of in court. There is no proof, no evidence, just media propaganda as usual.

When those in charge of sanitizing the system are more interested in a court of public opinion than in actual court, you know that the system is faulty and damaged beyond repair. May Nigeria succeed.

Yahaya Bello to appear in court in June

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, is reportedly ready to appear in court on June 13.

His lawyer, Abdulwahab Mohammed, gave the assurance before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, May 10.

Mohammed said Yahaya Bello did not have an issue in appearing in court, but there are concerns about his safety from the EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng