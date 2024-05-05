APC chieftain has weighed in on the alleged rift between Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and President Bola Tinubu

This came after El-Rufia returned to Nigeria's political space and avoided meetings with influential APC chieftains as well as Tinubu but engaged in wide consultations with chieftains of the SDP

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on the matter, ESV Podar Yiljwan Johnson addressed the rumour and also explained how Tinubu promote a fair representation with his appointments

ESV Podar Yiljwan Johnson, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau state chapter, has maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai are on good terms.

El-Rufai's alleged defection plan stirs debate in APC

El-Rufai's recent return to the political space has sparked serious controversy following his meetings with opposition party chieftains and wide consultations with prominent politicians in the country.

Political pundits believed that El-Rufai's recent moves signaled his interest in the 2027 presidency ,defection to another political party and possible disapproval of President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Interestingly, the former governor of Kaduna state was one of the politicians in the northern region who worked for the emergence of Tinubu during the 2023 election. However, his silence over his controversial ministerial appointment sparked concerns in the polity.

Tinubu, El-Rufai's perceived rift: APC chieftain speaks on way forward

In an exclusive phone interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, May 5, Comrade Podar Johnson described the perceived rift between El-Rufai and President Tinubu as false.

The former APC aspirant however urged President Tinubu to ensure fairness in his appointment.

The APC chieftain stated thus:

“I'm not aware of any conflicts between the President and El-Rufai. Leadership is from God; so many people worked for the party but they are still without appointment. Some of us have been a party faithful but we are still without appointment.

“The president brings on board those he feels could implement his blueprint, the Renewed Hope Agenda. All we expect from the president is fairness in his appointment; by bringing all the six geopolitical group into equitable distribution of portfolio. The North central should be given the National chairman back to the north central ,with special considerations to Nasarawa state, for fairness equity and justice, the president is a Democrats and he knows the importance of fairness in politics.”

“I don’t want to be a godfather”: El-Rufai

In another development, Legit.ng reported that, amid criticism of his previous government, El-Rufai said on Monday, April 15, 2024, that he does not want to be addressed as a godfather in Kaduna.

Recall that the incumbent governor, Uba Sani, raised an alarm on Sunday, March 31, that the state was heavily indebted.

Sani disclosed that his administration inherited a debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 billion contractual liabilities from the previous administration led by El-Rufai, causing a clash between the governor and the Kaduna APC women leader, Maryam Suleiman.

