Several Nigerian celebrities are known to keep their relationship off public space until they get married

However, several others hang out together but still deny having a thing together, only to stun their fans with their weddings

Legit.ng in this article lists popular Nigerian celebrity couples that publicly denied dating but later got married

Celebrity weddings are known to make waves on and offline, especially in Nigeria, where such events are cherished.

Some fans, referred to as online in-laws, always express excitement when they see their favourite celebrity couple get married.

However, owing to the dramas that could trail breakups online, among other reasons, some celebrities tend to keep their relationship away from prying eyes until they finally get married.

Some of these celebrities, before getting married, usually deny dating each other publicly.

This is the case of actress Bimbo Ademoye and media personality VJ Adams, who have repeatedly celebrated each other online amid rumours of them being in a relationship.

1. Bimpe Oyebade denies dating Lateef Adedimeji

Before they tied the knot in December 2021, Yoruba actress Bimpe had repeatedly denied dating her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.

In 2020, Mo Bimpe publicly stated that Lateef was not her type and that she couldn't marry him.

One year later, their wedding cards surfaced on social media, which caused a buzz online.

2. Peggy Ovire denies being in a romantic affair with Frederick Leonard

Their wedding in October 2022 in Warri, Delta state, was a star-studded event.

Before their wedding, the couple had confused their fans about their relationship.

While Leonard confirmed in 2015 that he was dating Peggy, the actress denied a romantic affair with her now-husband in a 2017 interview with Uti Nwachukwu on the ‘Jara’ Show.

3. Simi in a love triangle

Singer Simi, who is now a mother of one, was caught up in a love triangle before her wedding to Adekunle Gold in January 2019.

Due to her collaborations with rapper Falz, many assumed the duo were in a relationship.

Amid the rumours, Simi, during an interview with PUNCH, denied dating Adekunle and Falz.

She said: “There is no love triangle between Falz, Adekunle Gold and me."

4. Regina Daniels refuses to confirm or deny dating Ned Nwoko

Before their marriage in 2019, the Nollywood actress had refused to confirm or deny her relationship with the billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Her marriage to Ned had sparked reactions online due to their age difference.

5. Rosy Meurer referred to Olakunle Churchill as her brother

The Gambia-born actress, during an interview with HipTV in 2017, had denied rumours of her having an affair with Churchill, whom she referred to as a brother and mentor.

"It's irritating to the ears. It's just like saying, 'are you sleeping with your brother?'. Like I said, he's a mentor to me. This is someone I look up to," she said.

In 2021, Rosy and Olakunle made their relationship public.

How Simi and Adekunle Gold met

In another report via Legit.ng, Simi, during a podcast with Taymesan, shared how she met Adekunle Gold.

The mum of one said she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

During the chat, Simi shared that she never wanted to marry the singer, whom she described as a Photoshop guru.

