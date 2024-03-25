Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has continued with his consultation with top political actors in the nation's polity

The APC chieftain recently met with another big player in the SDP camp amid defection rumours

The recent meetings of the former governor of Kaduna state with some famous politicians is coming on the heels of his alleged presidential bid in 2027

FCT, Abuja - The former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, held a crucial meeting with another top chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), further fueling speculation about his future political plans.

El-Rufai, PDP, APC chieftains meet with SDP leaders

El-Rufai met with Senator Abubakar Gada at his Abuja residence, alongside SDP chairman Shehu Musa Gabam and other party leaders.

Also present during the meeting were Senator Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Oyo state in the 2023 general elections and Senator Nazif Suleiman, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Bauchi state.

This meeting at Senator Gada’s home in Abuja was held on Sunday night, March 24, Daily Trust reported.

The meeting comes shortly after El-Rufai hosted President Bola Tinubu's camp in the APC led by the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday, March 20.

This comes amid the rumour that the outspoken former governor plans to dump the ruling APC to an opposition party.

El-Rufai also visited Gabam at the SDP secretariat. While photos from these visits have sparked various reactions on social media, Muyiwa Adekeye, the spokesperson for the ex-governor, debunked the speculation in a lengthy statement.

Adekeye stated that the speculations were merely an “unhealthy obsession with politics,” emphasizing that personal relationships can exist independently of political affiliations.

El-Rufai visits FFK's private residence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai visited former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode at his private residence in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode, one of the spokespersons of President Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign council, announced the former governor's visit on Friday.

This was coming when politicians were making moves ahead of the 2027 general elections.

