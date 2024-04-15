Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid criticism of his government, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, April 15, said he does not want to be addressed as a godfather in Kaduna.

El-Rufai lampoons Uba Sani over Kaduna's debt profile. Unlike Tinubu, he explained why he is not acting as his political godfather. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai addresses criticism of his govt, tackles Uba Sani

While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is addressed in Nigeria as the political godfather of many politicians and the Jagaban, El-Rufai, in response to criticism by his preferred successor, Governor Uba Sani, said he does not interfere in Kaduna politics.

Speaking at a capacity-enhancement workshop for senior government officials in Borno state, on Monday, unlike President Tinubu, El-Rufai, said he has only visited Kaduna five times since he left office almost a year ago because he wants Sani to learn the hard way, Daily Trust reported.

El-Rufai said:

“I don’t want to be a godfather and that’s why I don’t interfere in what is happening in Kaduna, I want him (the governor) to learn and get the job by himself.

“What we lack is good leadership, the majors aspects of good quality of leadership. The leader should get good people to get the job done. Only God can do everything by himself, no matter how good you are as a leader, you can be as effective as people around you and that’s why the saying that no country get better than the quality of his civil services.”

El-Rufai visits top APC governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid defection rumours, El-Rufai visited Borno state.

El-Rufai is in the state for a key engagement with the Borno state government led by Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the media adviser to El-Rufai, confirmed this development in a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that the former governor will be speaking at the capacity-building workshop of the Borno state government.

Source: Legit.ng