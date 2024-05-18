Nigerian singer Zinoleesky has caused a major buzz on social media after a video of him at an event went viral

In the trending video, the music star’s stature and shiny outfit stood out and got many netizens talking

A number of social media users worried about the singer’s wellbeing while others laughed at his outfit choice

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez aka Zinoleesky became a trending topic on social media after a video of him at an event made the rounds online.

In the video which was posted on different social media platforms, the Many Things crooner was seen walking up a staircase while someone held an umbrella over his head.

Nigerians react to Zinoleesky in viral video. Photos: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

However, one of what drew the attention of people was what the music star was wearing. Zinoleesky shined from head to toe in a shimmery silver turtleneck top and trousers with matching shoes. His hair was also made into Bantu Knots.

Another thing that got netizens talking was Zinoleesky’s stature. The 24-year-old musician looked gaunt, and skinny and had a slouched posture as he walked up the staircase.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Netizens react to Zinoleesky’s video

The viral videos of Zinoleesky’s appearance became a trending topic with Nigerians dropping their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

beckyofficial_:

“Who give kiokio shoe? ”

uniqueve_fashionhouse:

“God abeg ooo, even Micheal Jackson no do reach this one.”

adunni_gold:

“Ojina si living things osunmo walking corpse .”

dj_leksyde:

“That guy need better medical check up asap.”

Sabitalk1:

“They have used this boy nothing anybody wan tell me, everything is wrong with him, his dressing, hair style, shoes, infact everything dey do am jare, the earlier the better oh.”

gistlover_sidechic:

“Na mohbad die but na Zino dey decay.”

nobleayomipo:

“This boy is not really well/good,where are his family members now??? We no wan type@Justice for anybody o.”

ladhaircastle__:

“This is the real walking dead God Abeg o.”

official_lamiide:

“But nah Zino need better therapy now oo.”

_rhosey_:

“This guy is not healthy at all. He needs help…”

What Zinoleesky said about his mansion

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zinolessky opened up after a rumour started trailing his mansion.

A netizen claimed that the singer flaunted the same house that Naira Marley bought for him in 2023.

Reacting to the negative news, Zinoleesky took his fans on a tour of the new property to prove it was not his former house.

Source: Legit.ng