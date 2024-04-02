Maryam Suleiman, the embattled women leader of the APC in Kaduna state has opened up on her recent ordeal

In a recent interview, she maintained that she had no regrets over her criticism of the current Kaduna government headed by Uba Sani

The APC women leader was suspended for tackling Governor Sani after he claimed Mallam Nasir El-Rufai left Kaduna state in huge debt

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kaduna state, Kaduna - The suspended women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Maryam Suleiman, has said she regrets his criticisms of Governor Uba Sani.

Suspended APC women leader continues her attack against Uba Sani. Described him as a betrayal after he said his govt inherited huge debt from El-Rufai. Photo credit: Uba Sani, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

In a telephone interview with The Punch on Monday, April 1, Suleiman described her suspension by the party for criticising the governor as an act of God, adding that she remained unruffled.

Why Maryam Suleiman was suspended

On Sunday, the Kaduna state APC leadership announced the suspension of Maryam Suleiman, its women leader, after she defended the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Her suspension followed her criticism of claim by the state governor, Uba Sani, that his government inherited high debt profile from that of El-Rufai.

The governor disclosed that his administration inherited a debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from his predecessor.

However, the women leader of the APC in the state expressed strong opposition to the governor's remarks, describing him as treacherous.

"I'm unbothered", suspended APC woman leader says

But on Monday, the embattled women leader said she remained unperturbed by her suspension, insisting that she spoke the truth.

Speaking further, she disclosed that she was only aware of her purported suspension on social media and she has not been served officially.

The embattled women leader said she stood by what she said in the viral video. She noted that that what the governor did, was a clear case of betrayal.

“I only read of my suspension on social media. I am yet to receive any suspension letter from our party,” she said.

El-Rufai hosts Ribadu, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's camp, led by the national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu, visited El-Rufai.

The visit came amid claim El-Rufai was reportedly nursing the idea of dumping the APC for a yet-to-be-known reason.

Some Nigerians took to the comment section of the pictures to react to the development in Nigeria's political scene.

Source: Legit.ng