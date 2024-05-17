JAMB has expressed its commitment to enhanced service delivery in Nigeria's education sector

After a curious UTME candidate asked if the original result slip would not be needed for screening in choice institutions, JAMB responded

Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said what would be obtainable concerning needing the original result slip of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission screening 'would be officially communicated in due course'.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB made this assertion while quoting a tweet recently, stating that 2024 UTME results would not be posted online.

'We're improving on our services' - JAMB

A concerned internet user who is apparently a UTME candidate posted:

"But JAMB, we will be needing the original result slip for screening in our institution,. How should we go about that, or you are uploading it with time?"

JAMB replied on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, saying:

"You should be aware that for enhanced service delivery, JAMB improves on its services time to time.

"What would be obtainable in that regard would be officially communicated to you in due course."

Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.

The board is also responsible for administering similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) conducted annually by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), or its equivalent, the National Examination Council (NECO), Senior School Certificate Examination, (SSCE).

