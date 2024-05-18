Traders at Banex market in Abuja did not have a filled day as they were sent packing for the day by the Nigerian soldiers

According to report, chaos erupted after angry traders reportedly fought with soldiers following an agreemnt that ensued over the sale of a defective phone

A video of the development has gone viral on social media X and many Nigerians have reacted differently

An emerging report has it that soldiers have stormed Banex Market in Abuja following the assault on some of their colleagues.

Many fled as soldiers invaded a popular market in Abuja following an attack on their colleagues. A video of the development has gone viral. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Eyewitness: Traders, soldiers clash over the sale of phone

The Punch earlier reported that a mob descended on at least two soldiers in the markets where electronic gadgets and mobile phones are mostly sold.

The thugs who broke into groups had slapped, kicked and beat up the soldiers in uniform.

Some traders had closed for the day and fled home to avoid being targeted in a reprisal attack.

However, hours after the assault, armed soldiers invaded the market chasing people in different directions, Daily Trust reported.

In a video of the incident, someone was heard screaming: “This is World War 2.”

Many military vans were also stationed in different spots across the market while traders locked up their respective stores.

Meanwhile, a trader who simply identified himself as Abdul, disclosed to The Punch that the conflict ensued over the sale of a mobile phone.

Police react

However, the Punch reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has deployed intelligence officers to Banex – an electronics and telecommunications gadgets market, in Abuja following a conflict that ensued between soldiers and some traders on Saturday.

Nigerians react as soldiers invade Abuja market

As usual, many took to the comment section on X and reacted to the troubling development. Legit.ng captured a few reactions below.

@odiphri3455 tweeted:

"People are running right now. Pray for everyone."

@Lyndadozie1 tweeted:

"We are so lawless, soldier stump the plaza to do what exactly, should this not be an investigation led by the police."

@Uncle_Imyyy tweeted:

"They should fish out all the people who are involved. Assaulting a military personnel is an act of disrespect."

@ashuosimonye21 tweeted:

"Soldiers too should be polite to the people everyone is going through some stuff in the country let be our brothers keeper."

@yinkaisola14 tweeted:

"Such madness doesn't end well, not even this particular one."

