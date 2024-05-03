As it stands, the leadership of organised labour is not shifting ground regarding their demand as two state governors increase the minimum wage of workers in their domain

The NLC president on Thursday, May 2, insisted that states can pay workers' the N615,000 if they make their welfare a priority

In a swift reaction to the development, ex-lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani called on other state governors in Nigeria to do the needful

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has challenged the 36 state governors of the federation as he weighed in on the increment of the minimum wage.

Shehu Sani tackles other Nigerian governors as Governor Obaseki and his Cross River counterpart approved minimum wage increment for workers. Photo credit: Shehu Sani, Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo, Cross River increases minimum wage

Recall that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), on Thursday, May 2, assured the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the workers of an improved and sustainable minimum wage.

NGF gave this assurance after the Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in the south-south state on Monday, April 29.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state also announced a new minimum wage of N40,000 for state workers.

However, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, has insisted that the proposed N615,000 minimum wage is realistic. He dismissed claims that some states could pay such an amount if approved.

Minimum wage: Shehu Sani weighs in on salary raise for workers

In a swift reaction to the development, the former lawmaker Shehu Sani took in a post on his X page, queried other state governors who have been quiet over the minimum wage increment.

Sani tweeted:

Minimum Wage;

"Edo 70k

"Cross River 40k

"Who is next ?

"Who will top the Table?

Tinubu approves salary increase for civil servants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government approved salary raises between 25% and 35% for civil servants.

The president also approved an increase between 20% and 28% for pensioners in the country.

The salary increase was for civil servants in the six remaining consolidated salary structures, which included CONPSS, CONRAISS, CONPOSS, CONPASS, CONICCS, and CONAFSS

