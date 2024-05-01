There is a fresh twist regarding the debate on the new minimum wage under President Bola Tinubu's administration

This is as organised labour insisted that President Tinubu pay workers N615,000 whilst rejecting the 25 percent wage increment by the FG

NLC president Joe Ajaero made this position known to newsmen on Wednesday, May 1, as he insisted that their demand stands

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has insisted that the the living wage for workers should be N615,000.

NLC president rejects Tinubu's 35% pay rise for workers. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

Minimum wage: "Tinubu should pay workers N615k", NLC insists

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this disclosure during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, May 1.

Recall that the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved an increase of between 25 percent and 35 percent in salary for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures.

As reported by The Nation, Ajaero said that the 35 percent pay rise of the federal government to civil servants was mischievous.

The NLC president also added that the last minimum wage of N30,000 expired on April 18, The Cable reported.

He said:

“We should be in the regime of new minimum wage as of today. Discussions were supposed to have been concluded.

“I think the announcement now appears mischievous because there is no wage increase that government is announcing. For them to announce it now, it is an issue that we are worried about at the NLC and even at the TUC.”

Tinubu reveals when workers will start receiving new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FG disclosed that the new minimum wage will take effect on May 1, 2024. It added that although the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage had yet to complete its negotiation, workers would not lose anything.

This development was disclosed by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour, on Wednesday, May 1, during her address to the Nigerian workers on the May Day celebration in Abuja.

the minister expressed regret that the new minimum wage had not been ready for the May Day celebration. She added that wide consultation was ongoing to ensure the new minimum wage was announced immediately.

Source: Legit.ng