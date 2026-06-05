The National Moonsighting Committee Nigeria has released new financial thresholds for Muslims, based on Islamic law, on June 5, 2026

These figures outline obligations such as Zakat Nisab, dowry, theft limits, and blood money, all expressed in Nigerian Naira

The announcement provides clear guidance on how Islamic financial principles apply in everyday life across Nigeria

On June 5, 2026, the National Moonsighting Committee Nigeria shared updated financial thresholds for Muslims in Nigeria, based on Islamic law.

These figures, given in Nigerian Naira, cover Zakat Nisab, dowry, theft limits, and blood money (Diyya).

Zakat Nisab in Nigeria sets the minimum wealth a Muslim must own before charity becomes due, ensuring fairness in Islamic financial obligations. Photo credit: Sadiqnik/Juanmonino/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Zakat Nisab in Nigeria

The committee stated:

“ZAKAT NISAB (GOLD) Date: 19th Dhul Hijjah 1447H /5th June 2026 Zakat Nisab: N16,548,960”

Zakat Nisab is the minimum wealth a Muslim must own for Zakat to be due after one Islamic year. For June 5, 2026, the threshold was ₦16,548,960. This means Muslims whose wealth reaches or exceeds this amount are required to pay Zakat.

Dowry and theft threshold

The announcement also noted: “Dowry/ Theft: N206,862”

Dowry is the minimum amount a man must pay in marriage. It is also the minimum value of stolen goods before the Hadd, or Islamic punishment, applies to a thief. For June 5, 2026, this figure was ₦206,862.

Blood money (Diyya)

The statement further explained: “Blood Money/Diyyah: N827,448,000”

Diyya is financial compensation paid to the victim or heirs in cases of accidental killing. The amount set for Nigeria on June 5, 2026, was ₦827,448,000. In Islam, Diyya represents both blood money and ransom, ensuring justice and compensation for victims’ families.

Importance of these figures

These benchmarks are significant because they guide Muslim obligations such as Zakat payments, ensure fairness in marriage contracts through dowry, and define thresholds for theft and compensation in accidental death. They reflect how Islamic financial principles are applied in everyday life in Nigeria.

Blood money, known as Diyya, provides financial compensation for accidental killing, reinforcing justice and compassion in Islamic law. Photo credit: Sadiqnanic/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

About Zakat

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam and represents a compulsory act of charity. It requires Muslims who meet the minimum wealth threshold, known as Nisab, to give a portion of their wealth to those in need after one lunar year.

The purpose of Zakat is to purify wealth, reduce inequality, and support the poor, orphans, and other vulnerable members of society. It is not simply a donation but a religious duty that strengthens community bonds and ensures social justice. By fulfilling Zakat, Muslims demonstrate compassion, responsibility, and obedience to divine guidance.

See the X post below:

Sultan’s top ally releases message on moonsighting

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of Eid‑al‑Fitr 2026, Umar Jubril Simwal, a top member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), stated on Thursday afternoon, March 19, that the crescent “will still not be visible to the naked eye” that evening in Nigeria.

According to Simwal, "this is because the moon's age will be just over 16 hours." Legit.ng reports that in a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Simwal, an ally of Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), explained that "a crescent is typically easily visible with the naked eye when it reaches 18 hours or more."

Source: Legit.ng