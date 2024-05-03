Nigeria governors forum have said they are looking at their individual capacity to arrive at a sustainable new minimum wage

The chairman of the forum and governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday, May 2

This came after the NLC explained why organised labour is demanding N615,000 for a new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The 36 governors in Nigeria, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), have said they are reviewing their fiscal space individually regarding the payment of the new minimum wage.

They said they are examining the consequential impact of different recommendations to arrive at an improved minimum wage that individuals can sustainably pay.

Nigerian governors speak on new minimum wage Photo Credit: Nigeria Governors' Forum

Source: Twitter

NLC defends N615K new minimum wage demand

The governors' reaction came as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) explained why organised labour was demanding a new minimum wage of N615,000. The union added that they were being magnanimous by not raising the demands in the face of compelling reasons to do so.

The governors celebrated workers across the country. They saluted their dedication to service as well as their patience. The governors said all have worked with the federal government, labour, organised private sector and relevant stakeholders to arrive at an implementable national minimum wage.

The governors then acknowledged the different initiatives recently adopted on the wage awards and partial wage adjustments. They stated that the 7-member tripartite committee on the national minimum wage committee inaugurated by the federal government was still consulting and yet to be done with its work.

Governors speak on commitment to new minimum wage

They expressed their commitment to the process and vowed that their ongoing negotiation would result in better wages.

NGF chairman and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state disclosed the governors' positions in a statement on Thursday, May 2, following their virtual meeting on Wednesday night, May 1.

The state governors promised to look into the issues surrounding the wages of judicial officers and the infrastructure of the courts.

Below is the full communique of the governors:

Minimum wage: NLC threatens shutdown

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC and TUC have called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that all negotiations on the new minimum wage end by May 31.

Both NLC and TUC leaders threatened to shut down the country should the new minimum wage was not announced on May 31.

The union leaders also demanded that the new minimum wage must not be less than N615,000 for Nigerian workers.

