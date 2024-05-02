Organised Labour has said that the current economic challenges informed their recent decision and demand for a new minimum wage

NLC President Joe Ajaero on Thursday, May 2, defended the minimum wage of N615,000 and noted that states can afford it if they are willing and make workers' welfare a priority

Ajaero maintained that the N615k living wage will keep workers alive and will not make them poorer or borrow to go to work

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) insists the proposed N615,000 minimum wage is realistic, dismissing claims that some states cannot pay such an amount if approved.

President of NLC Joe Ajaero defended the minimum wage proposal. Ajaero said the current economic challenges infomred their demand of N615,000. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

N615,000 minimum wage: NLC stands firm on proposal to FG

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this disclosure on Thursday, May 2, hwne he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Ajaero explained how the union arrived at the N615,000 minimum wage proposal which it submitted to the Tripartite Committee on minimum wage.

Recall that Tinubu's recent reforms in Nigeria, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market, have pushed the cost of living to newer levels. Inflation figures hit 33.2 percent in March, further compounding a troubled economy.

Labour unions and the federal government have since been locked in negotiations over measures including a new minimum wage to cushion the impacts of the harsh economy.

But Ajaero's led NLC is proposing a N615,000 monthly salary for workers, a jump from the current N30,000. Although many believe it is unrealistic, the labour union leader believes many states can pay it if they get their priorities right.

When asked if states can pay the current minimum wage can, Ajaero said:

“Well, I think we need to understand the issue of ability to pay and the issue of not getting the priority right now.

“Most of the states that have shown a willingness to pay are not among those that are getting the highest revenue. Even during the time of General Muhammadu Buhari, some states were declared as not having enough money to pay and he released funds for them to pay, those states still went ahead and refused to pay

“Now, it’s not a question of whether the quantum of money they have or not is what they decide to do with such money. If they get their priority right, then a lot can happen.”

Gov Otu announces N40,000 minimum wage for civil servants

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state has announced a new minimum wage of N40,000 for state workers.

Otu disclosed that the new wage implementation aligns with the realities of the time in the state rather than sentiments.

The governor, while participating in the Workers’ Day celebration at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar, on Wednesday, May 1, revealed that under his administration, the payment of salaries, workers’ wages, and pension entitlements continues to be prioritized as a first-line charge.

