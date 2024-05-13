A notorious kingpin, Dogo Bangaje and three other bandits have been killed during fighting patrols

Troops of the Nigerian Army killed the four bandits in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state at the weekend

The troops of Operation Whirl also dislodged a camp serving as a treatment area for the terrorists

Kaduna state - The troops of Operation Whirl Punch have killed a notorious kingpin, Dogo Bangaje and three other bandits during fighting patrols in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state at the weekend.

The operational feedback said the soldiers conducted the special fighting patrol first to Tumburku village and then projected the same to Sabon Sara, both in Giwa LGA.

Commissioner of the ministry of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made this known in a statement on Monday, May 13, Leadership reports.

The troops, acting on credible intelligence engaged the criminals in hot pursuit after they sighted the bandits fleeing the latter location.

According to SaharaReporters, two bandits were killed and a range of items, including a motorcycle, a mobile phone, gas lighters, tobacco, assorted charms, and a polythene bag containing petrol were recovered by the troops.

“Another leg of the operation was conducted at Basurfe village, Southwest of Kindandan. The troops fought through an ambush and forced the bandits to flee on motorcycles. A vigorous pursuit resulted in two more bandits being neutralized. The troops further exploited the area and dislodged a camp serving as a treatment area for the insurgents.”

It was gathered that one of the bandits killed in the operations was a notorious bandit leader Dogo Bangaje.

The notorious bandit leader was killed alongside a close associate yet to be identified.

