Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past national vice chairman, north-west of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Salihu Lukman, said the ruling has demobilised itself from being a progressive political party.

Lukman said many APC leaders who would have enforced accountability and ensured that the party prioritises the delivery of its campaign promises have turned down the responsibility for appointments into government.

APC requires increased accountability to function optimally Photo credit:@viarifnote

Source: Twitter

He said there has to be increased accountability for the APC to function as a stronger political party.

The APC chieftain urged the ruling party to prioritise delivering its campaign promises based on provisions of the ruling party’s manifesto.

Lukman made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 25.

"Given all the political realities confronting the APC and its leadership, and especially against the backdrop of falling short of meeting public expectations and delivering on campaign promises in the last nine years, it is important that President Asiwaju Tinubu can push APC leaders to initiate processes of renegotiating the party.”

He said the ruling party must acknowledge that what the ruling party have today is anything but progressive politics

Lukman added that renegotiating the APC should be about reinventing progressive politics in the country.

He said although, at the beginning of 2013, APC presented a strong potential of becoming a progressive party, unfortunately, all that has been lost.

He said the APC having President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should translate to an advantage to reform the ruling party into a truly progressive one.

"It will require the capacity to put in place the orientation of equal partnership in APC for the party to return to its founding vision of becoming a progressive party. Only through equal partnership can the APC reinvent progressive politics in Nigeria based on which issues of accountability and being responsive and representative to the interest of Nigerians can be stronger."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lukman faulted the position taken by the members of the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the suspension of the national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Lukman said both the party and Ganduje mismanaged the political opportunity.

He also decried a video in circulation, which showed Ganduje addressing his supporters in Hausa, claiming that President Tinubu affirmed that he (Ganduje) remains the national chairman of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng