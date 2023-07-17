The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, have exited their posts

Messrs Adamu and Omisore's resignations were confirmed on Monday, July 17, by the APC's national working committee (NWC)

After hours-long strong rumours, their resignations were announced during the NWC meeting chaired by Senator Abubakar Kyari

FCT, Abuja - The national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, July 17, announced the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The acting national chairman of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who confirmed Adamu’s resignation, said the national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, also stepped down, The Nation reported.

Kyari succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party's chairman after a national working committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Monday. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Kyari takes over as APC chairman, confirms Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

Kyari stated that he takes over as acting chairman while deputy national secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter takes over as acting secretary.

The meeting also announced the postponement of the national caucus and national executive committee (NEC) meetings slated for Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19.

17 members of the NWC were in attendance.

