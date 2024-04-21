The ruling NNPP in Kano state has gotten stronger with the addition of about 1,000 opposition members

The APC in the colossal northwest state suffered a depletion which Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, would not be happy with

Hashimu Dungurawa, the chairman of the NNPP in Kano state, welcomed the new members and gave them an assurance

Kano, Kano state - At least, 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state have defected to the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

As reported by The Nation, the state deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, officially received the defectors on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf at the government house, Kano, on Saturday, April 20.

A statement by Ibrahim Garba, the deputy governor’s chief press secretary (CPS), said the defectors hail from Shanono and Bagwai local government areas (LGAs) of Kano state.

The statement described the defection to NNPP as a significant shift.

Voice of Nigeria also noted the development which is considered a blow to Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor of the state and current national chairman of the APC.

Legit.ng reports that Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ganduje's political rival and a presidential hopeful in the 2023 election, will be glad with the update.

Kano NNPP chair delighted

Hashimu Dungurawa, the chairman of the NNPP in Kano state, welcomed the new members and assured them that they would be carried along in all the activities in the ruling party.

He called on more members of the opposition parties to join the NNPP while urging support for the government’s programmes and policies.

Kano defectors speak

The leader of the defectors, Haruna Abbas, said they were joining NNPP because of Governor Abba Yusuf’s leadership qualities and style of governance.

He pledged their dedication to working with the NNPP for Kano’s growth.

