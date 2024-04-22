The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the September governorship election in Edo state

Legit.ng reports that INEC's latest update follows the conclusion of the primary elections of several political parties in Edo state

The immediate past deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, was unsuccessful in his bid for recognition as the governorship candidate of the PDP

Benin City, Edo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, April 22, published the final list of candidates for the Edo state governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that this update was provided in a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, the national commissioner and chairman of INEC's information and voter education committee.

The Edo state governorship election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, is ineligible to contest in the poll.

With the publication of the final list of candidates for the Edo gubernatorial election, the next activity is electioneering.

INEC's statement partly reads:

"Overall, 17 political parties are fielding candidates in the election. 16 are male while one (1) is female.

"The final list, which also gives the breakdown of the candidates by age, academic qualifications and disability, has been published at our office in Edo State and also uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information."

Per the INEC's release reviewed by Legit.ng, Monday Okpebholo is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olumide Akpata flies the flag of the Labour Party (LP), while Asue Ighodalo — and not former deputy governor Philip Shaibu — is recognised by INEC as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Confusion as Ighodalo, Shaibu emerge PDP's candidate

Recall that in February, Ighodalo said he is unbothered about the emergence of a parallel flagbearer for the party.

While Ighodalo was declared the winner of the exercise at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Shaibu emerged as the candidate in another election held in a different venue.

“PDP will lose Edo”, Shaibu warns

Meanwhile, Shaibu warned the PDP to refrain from working against his candidacy.

Shaibu maintained that he was the authentic candidate of the party for the September election, adding that Ighodalo was not the choice of the people of Edo state.

