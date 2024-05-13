The Australian government is set to introduce new limits on visas issued to international students, including Nigerians

The new limit mirrors the recent UK restrictions announced that stop students from Nigeria and others from bringing dependents

Australia hopes that the move will help manage immigration numbers, which it says are affecting its domestic resources such as housing

The Australian government is considering introducing new legislation limiting the number of international students, including Nigerians seeking visas.

According to a media release, the new rule is expected to be announced this week and will help advance the objectives of the government strategy.

How the new legislation will work?

According to the media release, the number of new international enrollments Australian universities can accept will be limited.

The release noted that it is a soft cap and will not be a strict, rigid limit on student numbers.

The proposed cap model offers flexibility by allowing schools to exceed the cap if they can build new student accommodation.

Additionally, the upcoming legislation will introduce several new rules aimed at the country's education sector:

Education providers will be barred from owning stakes in education agencies.

New registrations for international education providers will be paused for up to 12 months, as will approvals for new courses proposed by existing registered providers.

Institutions or schools seeking to register as international education providers must demonstrate a history of delivering quality education to domestic students before recruiting international students.

Dormant provider registrations will be cancelled.

Registered providers under regulatory investigation will be prohibited from recruiting new international students.

There will be enhanced data sharing regarding education agents, and commissions for onshore student transfers will be banned.

