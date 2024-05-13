The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has paid a private visit to the former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido

This came amid the rumour that the former governor of Anambra state was nursing a return to the PDP after his voyage in the 2023 election

The development has generated reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who have seen the move as a welcome development

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, met with the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, at his private residence in Abuja.

Lamido is an influential politician in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has never left the party to pursue his ambitions.

Peter Obi visits Lamido in Abuja Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Why Peter Obi visited Lamido

Obi's visit to the former governor came as speculations that he would rejoin the PDP continued to take shape, as the internal crisis rocking the Labour Party continued to take shape.

According to Vanguard, the former governor of Anambra's visit to his counterpart in Jigawa was described as private, and the details were not revealed.

A journalist, Imran Muhammad, tweeted a picture of Peter Obi's visit to Lamido on Monday, May 13, and it has attracted reactions from some Nigerians.

How Nigerians react to Obi's visit to Lamido

Mohammed captioned the tweet:

"Peter Obi paid a visit to the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, at his residence in Abuja for a private meeting."

Some of their reactions are listed below:

A user with the handled @Northerner0 commented:

"Let him visit all politicians. Nothing for him 2027!"

Shafi'i Hamidu wrote:

"No permanent enemy but permanent interest. I hope we all learn something from this. Obi is a wise man."

Another user with the handle @LBamayi said:

"Obi is trying so hard to win the heart of the North. Man is too desperate."

A Nigerian with an X-page @Veteran_Snr commented:

"He pleaded with Sule Lamido to go and beg Atiku on his behalf. He wants to be Atiku's running mate in 2027."

Ajibola Akinx said:

"Let him continue his voyage to nowhere."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng