The political crisis rocking Rivers state is far from over as new developments unfolded in the polity in recent days

The relocation of the Rivers Assembly has further widened the rift between Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Femi Falana has, however, tutored Governor Fubara as he reacted differently to the change of the sitting venue of the Rivers Assembly lawmakers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has reacted to the relocation of the Rivers State House of Assembly building.

Falana educates Fubara over the separation of powers as he reacts to the relocation of Rivers Assembly. Photo credit: Femi Falana, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Rivers crisis: Falana tackles Fubara over his recent actions

Recall that Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers state on Friday, May 10, ordered the state assembly members to meet at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

This was after the governor gazetted Executive Order 001 relocating the state assembly due to the burning of the Hallowed Chamber.

The state house of assembly was set ablaze on October 29th, 2023 and the gazette ordering its relocation was dated December 14th, 2023.

But on Sunday, May 12, Falana in reaction to the development, condemned Fubara's directive, as he noted that the legislature is independent of the executive.

The top Nigerian lawyer made this assertion on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. Falana explained that since both arms of government are independent.

Falana insisted that Fubara cannot change the sitting venue of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I would like to assume that the governor issued that executive order before the intervention of the High Court in Rivers State.

“The house is independent of the executive. So the governor cannot tell the house where to sit,” Falana said on the show.

“There is a separation of powers under the Constitution and each organ of the government must recognise its own powers and limitations,” he added.

Falana: Rivers lawmakers who decamped have lost their seats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana explained that the Nigerian constitution does not allow lawmakers to change political parties while in office.

He asserted that all the 25 legislators in Rivers who switched from the People's Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress have essentially forfeited their position.

Falana said this while speaking of Channels Television on Sunday's Politics, where he was analysing the legal implications of the action of the members of the Rivers House of Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng