The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously elected the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as its new national chairman.

According to Channels, the ruling party also elected the former Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Bashiru, as the new national secretary of the APC.

Ganduje and Bashiru were confirmed at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party while the meeting was underway.

President Bola Tinubu, along with other APC chieftains, were present at the NEC meeting, considered the party's second-largest governing organ.

Cornelius Ojelabi, the APC chairman in Lagos State, took to his Twitter page and disclosed that Ganduje and Bashiru were unanimously endorsed by the state chairmen of the party, citing their effectiveness and dedication/

Ojelabi said:

"At some point in our sojourn, effectiveness and dedication must play a significant role in decision-making.

"Yesterday states chairmen across the country endorsed Dr Abdullah I Ganduje and @DrSRJ_ as the @OfficialAPCNg National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively."

Ganduje was a two-term governor of Kano State

