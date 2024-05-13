Odunlade Adekola has shared a heartwarming video of him and his wife, a church deaconess, dancing to a song

The movie star dropped the video to promote his upcoming movie titled Lakatabu, set to be out in June

The fun video has stirred funny reactions from Odunlade's colleagues and fans, as his wife is known to be reserved

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has left people laughing over a new video of his wife, Ruth Adekola, a church deaconess, showing her rare fun side.

The video Odunlade shared on his social media timeline showed him and his wife rocking a matching outfit as he vibed to a song.

Odunlade Adekola's wife shows her rare dance moves. Credit: @odunomoadekola

Instagram

Another clip showed the moment they turned for the camera to display their dance moves.

Odunlade plans to drop a new movie dubbed Lakatabu, which is scheduled to be out in June.

Captioning the fun video, the actor wrote:

"Deaconess and Dagboru She said she can dance more than me …. Emi igboro."

Watch the video of Odunlade and his wife below:

Celebrities, fans react to Odunlade's video

The video spurred reactions, as many joked about the actor initiating his wife into his Nollywood drama.

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

officialsholakosoko:

"Wow See mummy D4 ooo."

femiadebayosalami"

"Odun!!!! Stop stressing this woman."

bukunmioluwasina:

"Okay I’m watching this movie cos of Mummy D4!!"

afolashadeomodesire_yosibi:

"Haaaaaa.. Mummy D4.... Oya I'm coming so that we'll do our own o. O tin gbona felifeli bayi o."

sotayogaga:

"Mummy D4 don vex !!! Oyaaaa legooo."

olayinkasolomon01:

"This is getting interesting."

adeniyijohnson

"You have infested this woman Egbon."

ceo_sebhair_empire_:

"Sir keep using your wife too promote this movie I swear e go loud."

damselbrand2006:

"I watched it several times Sunday Dagboru, see how you are stressing our Deaconess."

funmilayoojoye:

"This is hilarious...For this one only...The movie is sold in Jesus mighty name."

Nollycircle:

"Odunlade Adekola don initiate his wife."

