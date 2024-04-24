Some Ondo APC chieftains who witnessed the last governorship primary election in the state are afraid that there might be some consequences for the party during the gubernatorial poll

One of such party members, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, is of the view that the election was a fraud and as such, it will cause the APC the governorship election in November

Oloyeloogun called on aggrieved members of the APC may work against the party during the November poll

Ondo - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bamidele Oloyeloogun, has expressed worry that the ruling party may lose the forthcoming governorship election if the last primary poll is not cancelled.

A former speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Oloyeloogun stated this at a press conference in Akure on Tuesday, April 23.

Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner of the governorship primary election (Photo: @LuckyAiyedatiwa/X)

Source: Facebook

Oloyeloogun described the conduct of the primary as a “fraud” against the party and its members in the state.

According to him, if the just concluded primary is not nullified by the APC leadership, the party “will lose” the November 16 governorship election in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Calling on President Bola Tinubu to intervene by prevailing on the party's leadership to cancel the poll, the APC chieftain said:

“As a leader in APC in Ondo State, l want to warn that if the purported April 20 primary is not cancelled, APC will lose the Nov. 16 governorship election,” Oloyeloogun said.

“It is on record including that of the Independent National Electoral Commission, that there was no ward out of the 203 wards in the state that election was held, they just manufactured figures.

“The evidence is that, today our members are not jubilating because the process that led to the announcement and declaration of the winner was a fraud perpetrated against them.

“Today in Ondo State, APC members have their placard in their heart and they will display it during the Nov. 16 governorship election no matter the level of intimidation..."

APC declares Ondo guber primary poll inconclusive

Meanwhile, the APC had declared its governorship primary election inconclusive in Ondo.

This followed the receipt of reports of its primary election from the 203 wards in 18 local government areas (LGAs) of the southwest state.

Source: Legit.ng