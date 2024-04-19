Anti-riot police operatives have taken over Comrade Austin Agade-led All Progressive Congress (APC) Secretariat in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

There are two APC secretariats in Makurdi. While one is controlled by Agada, Benjamin Omakolo takes charge of the other.

The Agada-led APC State Working Committee (SWC) slated Friday 19 to inaugurate members of the zoning committee for the forthcoming council polls at the Secretariat.

But as early as 6 am anti-riot policemen moved their trucks and blocked all access leading to the Secretariat.

The Nation reports that there was confusion as Okada riders believed to be loyal to the Benjamin Omakolo-led APC State Working Committee, which the Chief Of Staff Paul Biam described as the original APC, took over the scene.

