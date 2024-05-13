Rufai Sani Hanga has countered critics who condemned his recent donations to the people in his constituency

The Kano lawmaker disclosed that the gesture was something he had been doing even before his election in 2023

Senator Hanga came under heavy criticism recently for donating pots and burial materials, an act of kindness many perceive in the polity as irrelevant

Rufai Sani Hanga, the senator representing Kano Central in the House of Assembly, has explained why he donated burial materials to his constituents.

Senator Rufai Sani Hanga has opened up on clay pots, white fabrics he donated to his constituents. Photo credit: Senator Rufa'i Hanga

As reported by Daily Trust, Hanga said he donated over 2000 clay pots and 10,500 yards of white cloth (called ‘Likkadani’ in Hausa) to the Muslim graveyards in his constituency to please God and seek his eternal reward.

The Kano lawmaker added that it was not part of his constituency project as propagated by critics who, out of hatred and malice, spread the misinformation.

Speaking further, Hanga said the gesture was a family legacy he grew up to see and inherited, hoping to continue to dosa throughout his time on earth, SaharaReporters confimed.

“We made the donation to Kano state committee for the graveyards headed by Dangoribar Kano and district head of Tarauni Local government. We had found out that clay pots were lacking in most of our graveyards and decided to donate,” he explained.

Nigerians react to the senator's explanation

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X and reacted to the senator's reason for the donations of burial materials. Legit.ng captured some of their views below;

@lawaljelilib tweeted:

"Na sacrifice bro don't deceive us."

@abdoolanasdr tweeted:

"Hmmmmmm....Nigerian politicians."

@S_A_BAKO tweeted:

"I pray your closest be the first."

