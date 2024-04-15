The immediate past Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has returned to paying fuel subsidy

El-Rufai said the measures put in place by Tinubu to curtail the effect of the fuel subsidy were not working, and his government had to reverse the policy

The former governor maintained that Tinubu was even paying higher than what was in place before he resumed office

Maiduguri, Borno - Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's administration has resumed the fuel subsidy payment. He stated that many Nigerians were unaware of the return of the fuel subsidy.

The Kaduna-born politician made this known to journalists while responding to questions in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, on Monday, April 15, adding that the government is paying higher than before.

El-Rufai explains how Tinubu is secretly paying fuel subsidy Photo Credit: Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He noted that several measures put in place by Tinubu's government to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy have proven ineffective, which was why the federal government had to reverse the policy.

Recall that President Tinubu announced that "subsidy is gone", stating that the payment of subsidy cannot be justified.

El-Rufai says Tinubu is paying fuel subsidy

However, the former governor, who disclosed that he fully supported the policy, stated that Tinubu's government needed to make necessary adjustments.

El-Rufai's statement partly read:

"In the course of implementation, as you can see, the government has now realized that the subsidy has to be back because right now, we are paying a lot of money for subsidy, even more than before."

The former governor observed that the price of diesel remained higher than that of petrol, stating that the reason for the petrol to remain at N600 was because the government has been subsidizing the commodity for Nigerians and even paying higher.

