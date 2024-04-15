Amid Rumours of Interest in 2023 Presidency, Zulum’s Aide Discloses Why El Rufai Met Borno Governor
- The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai attended an event in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Monday, April 15
- Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai's appearance in the northeast state triggered political ambition talks
- However, a representative of the Borno government, said El-Rufai was a speaker at a capacity enhancement workshop for senior government officials of the state
Maiduguri, Borno state - Fatima Mohammed Abbas, the senior special assistant (SSA) to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, has said Nasir El-Rufai was officially invited by the state government for a capacity-building workshop.
Abbas said the former Kaduna state governor was invited to the workshop which was intended to enhance the skills of the government officials in policy implementation and productive human resources management in Borno state.
The governor's aide's clarification followed a claim by Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the defunct Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, that El-Rufai's visit to Prof Zulum was "a diversionary tactic".
Abbas wrote on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, April 15:
"H.E Mallam Nasir Elrufai was officially invited by Borno state Govt for capacity building workshop on enhancing skills of the government officials in policy implementation and productive human resources management in Borno state."
Legit.ng reports that although El-Rufai has not confirmed that he will contest for the Nigerian presidency, speculations often follow his visits to associates and members of the opposition.
The 64-year-old has been linked to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Bwala was one of those who shared the claim.
Messrs El-Rufai and Zulum are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
