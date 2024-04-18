Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, was recently suspended by the executive members of Ganduje ward in Dawakin-Tofa LGA of Kano state, northwest Nigeria

Legit.ng obtained a new legal order showing that a federal high court has ordered that Ganduje's suspension from the ruling APC should not stand

The court asked all parties involved in the controversy to stay all action in respect of the matter pending the hearing and determination of a substantive application

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering breaking news and politics in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - The federal high court, Kano, has nullified the suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to a judgement which was delivered on Wednesday, April 17, but seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 18, Justice Abdullahi Liman, while announcing his judgement, prevented the party leaders in Ganduje's ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area (LGA) from suspending the former governor.

Abdullahi Ganduje is facing hostility from some purported APC members. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Justice Liman directed all feuding parties to sustain the existing state of affairs in the Kano state chapter of the APC.

The court's orders are as follows:

"That all the parties are hereby mandated to maintain status quo before the purported emergency meeting of the alleged executive members of the APC, Ganduje ward, and to stay all action in respect of this matter pending the hearing and determination of substantive application.

"That the matter is fixed for 30th April 2024, for hearing."

Legit.ng reports that Ganduje and the current governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), are not on good terms. There is also friction between Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso, Governor Yusuf's mentor.

State governors in Nigeria often use game plans to remove national chairpersons.

A former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, lost his seat after he was suspended by his ward in Edo state in 2018 following a face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Only time will tell who will come out on top between Messrs Ganduje and Yusuf.

Read more on Ganduje:

Kano court affirms Ganduje's suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suspension of Ganduje was affirmed by a Kano court.

Justice Usman Malam Na’abba also restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng