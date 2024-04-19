A lawyer, Deji Ajare, has urged Kogi state lawmakers to begin impeachment proceedings against Governor Usman Ododo over his alleged role in preventing his political benefactor, Yahaya Bello, from arrest

Ododo allegedly whisked Bello away in his official car when officials of the EFCC besieged the former governor’s Abuja residence on Wednesday, April 18

Legit.ng reports that Bello is being charged for allegedly laundering the sum of N80.2 billion during his two-term as Kogi governor

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Deji Ajare, a human rights lawyer, has urged the Kogi house of assembly to start impeachment proceedings against Usman Ododo, governor of the state.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, April 19, Ajare accused Ododo of misconduct and abuse of office.

Lawyer fumes as Ododo protects Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: @OfficialOAU

Source: Twitter

Ajare alleged that the use of Governor Ododo’s motorcade to protect his embattled mentor and predecessor, Yahaya Bello, from arrest constitutes obstruction of justice.

Legit.ng recalls that Ododo, on Wednesday, April 18, helped Bello evade arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bello is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Ajare's letter to Umar Yusuf, the speaker of the Kogi state house of assembly, partly reads:

“I hereby call on the Kogi state house of assembly under your leadership to initiate a thorough inquiry into these allegations by Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution, to ascertain the truth and to hold Governor Usman Ododo accountable if the allegations are found to be true.

“I thank you as I look forward to your urgent attention to this issue. I trust in your commitment to uphold the constitution and the laws of our land for the betterment of our state and its people."

IGP withdraws Yahaya Bello's policemen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), withdrew all police officers attached to Bello.

The directive was contained in a police message.

The document has a reference number, CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34.

Source: Legit.ng