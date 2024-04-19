Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and other members of the G5 group have reunited in a video

The group met after the PDP NEC resolved to extend the tenure of the acting chairman of the party, Umar Damagum

Some Nigerians have reacted to the video, recalling how lots of rumour about the group was debunked

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have started reacting to a video of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde, and other members of the G5 reuniting and dancing after National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

G5 is a group of five governors headed by Wike and Makinde. They fought against the PDP leadership ahead of the 2023 general election over the alleged sidelining of the southern bloc in the party.

PDP extends Damagum's tenure

The group's other members are Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi, and Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Their convergence happened shortly after the acting chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, was not removed as expected.

After the meeting, the group were said to have met at one of their private residences in Abuja, where they were seen singing and dancing.

Nigerians react as Wike, Makinde, others meet

Some Nigerians have taken to the post's comment section and shared their reactions. Below are some of their comments:

A user with the handle @SpeshEmmy referred to the rift between Wike and his successor in Rivers state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. He said:

"In all these, I pity Fubara and those openly supporting him. They are gone."

Another user, @CrimeCrack, believes only Makinde can win the election in all of them. He said:

"Bunch of politically irrelevant clowns apart from Seyi Makinde, none of them can win any election in his state. The worst of them all is Ortom. These are people who ordinarily should be on the same wanted list with Yahaya Bello."

Amazing Dray said the rumour that Seyi Makinde was no longer in the camp has been debunked. He wrote:

"I think they said Seyi has left them. Believe these people at your own risk."

Mehdi commented:

"PDP is completely gone."

Another user with the handle @OyedemiBabs said:

"Fubara River State leader wike Abuja PDP leader. Abeg, who will go solve the problem now?"

