Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state has landed in Borno state for an important engagement

An aide to the former governor confirmed the development via a statement on Sunday, April 14 and shared details of the development

Nigerians on social media have reacted differently to the development, while some wished him well, a few disclosed that El-Rufai is planning something huge

Amid criticism of his government and defection rumours, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, is currently in Borno state.

El-Rufai arrives in Borno state for important event. Meets Governor Babagana Zulum. Photo credit: @MuyiwaAdekeye

Source: Twitter

Why is El-Rufai in Borno state?

Legit.ng understands that El-Rufai is in the state for a key engagement with the Borno state government led by Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the media adviser to El-Rufai, confirmed this development in a post shared on his X account on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

He noted that the former governor "will be speaking at the capacity-building workshop of the Borno state government".

Adekeye tweeted:

"His Excellency Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has welcomed Malam Nasir @elrufai to Maiduguri. Malam @elrufai will be speaking at a capacity-building workshop of the Borno State Government."

Nigerians react as El-Rufia laind in Borno state

Legit.ng captured some reactions to the development below:

@martinokorowu tweeted:

"Good one."

@AdamawaLas79384 tweeted:

"Malam is cooking something."

@Zarmaomar tweeted:

"The next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

@ibroayo tweeted:

"Na man wey get capacity dey speak for capacity building workshop."

@ibrahimauwal614

"Round peg in a round hole I must say. I hope they'll listen attentively, surely Borno needs that. Safe stay in Maiduguri Mallam."

@AuwalBalabakori tweeted:

"The man is still in the top of the league. Remain bless sir."

