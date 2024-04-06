Eight months after the senate rejected him, Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, is reportedly set to commence a legal battle with the Bola Tinubu administration

Although, members of the same party and allies during the 2023 Nigerian general elections, Legit.ng understands that Messrs El-Rufai and President Tinubu were never best of friends

After Nigerian authorities denied him a ministerial opportunity in 2023, coupled with the recent rumours of him being interested in the 2027 presidency, El-Rufai has reportedly decided to take action

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, is reportedly preparing to "fight" President Bola Tinubu in at least two courts.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Saturday, April 6, the prospects of the battle are to be staged in Nigerian courts where El-Rufai expects to clear his name of the allegation of being a security risk which denied him a minister's position.

The former governor also allegedly wants to exonerate himself after several commenters said he will challenge Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Allies of El Rufai reportedly stated that the 64-year-old has been publicly humiliated by the Tinubu administration.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain's failure to get a security clearance allegedly shocked several of his associates given his strategic role in moving the hands of Northern governors to back Tinubu during the electioneering for the 2023 election.

Vanguard quoted a confidant of El Rufai as saying:

“You think Mallam will allow this tag to abide on him? I can assure you that he is going to clear his name in court."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Middle-Belt Patriotic Congress (MBPC) raised concerns about an alleged plan orchestrated by El-Rufai to influence the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for financial support in his rumoured pursuit of the presidency.

The group claimed that El-Rufai is currently securing the backing of influential figures in the northern region as part of his strategy to undermine the administration of President Tinubu.

