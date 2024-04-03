Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has been urged to summon the courage to probe his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai

former Senator Shehu Sani made the call while reacting to Governor Sani's revelation about the state's debt profile

Governor Sani had revealed that his administration inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual commitments, making it difficult for him to pay salaries

Kaduna - Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, has been challenged to form an investigative panel to probe his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai and his appointees following his disclosure of the state's debt profile at a town hall meeting over the weekend.

Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, stated that El-Rufai, his appointees and contractors should be made to answer questions on millions of dollars and billions of naira allegedly mishandled or stolen under the previous administration.

Governor Sani told to probe his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

Governor Sani reveals Kaduna debt profile

The former lawmaker maintained that this included the $350 million loan that the state got under the administration of El-Rufai.

Recall that Governor Sani at the town hall meeting on Sunday, March 31, that he inherited a massive debt load of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual commitments from the El-Rufai administration.

The governor's revelation has led to outrage in the state, with the supporters of Governor Sani and that of his predecessor exchanging media banter.

Shehu Sani asks Governor Sani to probe El-Rufai

But Senator Sani, while reacting to the development in a tweet, said the looting of the state cannot be remedied by the governor's revelation about the debt profile, adding that Governor Sani must summon the courage to go after those who oversaw the affairs of the state in the past.

His tweet reads in part:

"The looting of Kaduna State cannot be remedied by revelations alone but by Courageously constituting a probe panel headed by an independent professional Accountant or Auditor who will invite and investigate ex Government officials and their proxy Contractors to account for the millions in Dollars and Billions in Naira that were misused or outrightly stolen, including the $350million loan, including the $350million loan.Kaduna State is at its hour of reckoning with the truth I foretold and the truth for which I was vilified."

Source: Legit.ng