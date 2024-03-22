Controversial PDP member, Daniel Bwala, has commented on Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's possible move to the SDP

Bwala made claims about the ongoing imbroglio in the NLC and Peter Obi's Labour Party (LP)

The former spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa campaign organisation asked Nigerians to expect "twists and turns in the coming days"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa campaign organisation during the 2023 presidential election, has said Peter Obi is reportedly planning to team up with Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the 2027 election.

Bwala said Obi, a presidential candidate in the 2023 election, will move from the Labour Party (LP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) due to the current rift between his (Obi's) party and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Barrister Daniel Bwala claims Peter Obi is planning to unite with Nasir El Rufai. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

According to Bwala, the NLC is 'set to take ownership and custody of its political party'.

Bwala, who projected "twist and turns in the coming days", made these claims via his verified X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, March 22.

The Bola Tinubu supporter insinuated that El Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, is set to exit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the SDP.

Bwala wrote:

"Peter Obi @PeterObi allegedly planning to unite with El-rufai @elrufai in Social Democratic Party as Nigerian Labour Congress set to take ownership and custody of their political party, the @NgLabour.

"Recall that there was a judgement of court that states that Nigeria Labour Congress owns Labour Party. NLC is now prepared to take custody of that party.

"Twist and turns in the coming days. But all that will not give sleepless night to @officialABAT who himself has his magic wands to wield."

Check out Bwala's tweet below:

Read more about El Rufai:

Why El-Rufai visited SDP chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai visited the Abuja national secretariat of the SDP.

El-Rufai consulted with Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the party's national chairman.

Source: Legit.ng