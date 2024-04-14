APC chieftain Salisu Mohammed Lukman said internal party reforms would boost the APC's chances in the forthcoming elections

Lukman proposed functional party organs and robust funding mechanisms and noted specifically that these would deepen Nigerian democracy and realign the APC with its founding vision

Lukman urged APC chairman Ganduje to do the needful so that the ruling party would emerge victorious and President Tinubu would return in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Salisu Mohammed Lukman, the former National Vice Chairman in North-West for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has maintained that deliberate reforms in the ruling party would confer stronger electoral advantages ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC has been urged to put its house together in other to have a successful outing in 2027. Photo credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Salisu Mohammed Lukman

Source: Facebook

How Tinubu, APC will emerge victorious in 2027

He made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Lukman, reforming the APC and making all organs of the party functional, resolving challenges of party funding, operating an Annual National Budget of more N100 billion and benchmarking conditions of service of party leaders at all levels with public service conditions, combined, would deepen the Nigerian democracy.

In the statement released to newsmen in Abuja, titled 'Wither Nigerian Democracy: Urgency of Rebuilding Political Parties', the former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) also submitted that for party organs to be made functional, the issue of party funding must be resolved beyond the current reality of dependence on elected representatives.

He noted that many are not preferred for such challenges. Nonetheless, these are challenges that must be overcome if the campaign for deeper reform in Nigerian politics must succeed. On no account, should the campaign for deeper political reform in Nigeria be allowed to be reduced to conformist standards.

Tinubu, Ganduje told how to win 2027 election

He however urged the leadership of the APC led by Abdullahi Ganduje to consider his suggestion as this would guarantee President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's return to power in 2027.

Lukman stated thus:

"Unlike many, I believe that, with all our shortcomings in APC and weak capacity to access and influence decisions of President Asiwaju Tinubu, all is not lost. To the extent that APC leaders and President Asiwaju Tinubu can consider proposals for internal reform of the APC, the prospects of APC rectifying its shortcomings, returning to its founding vision of emerging as a progressive party are there."

APC chief calls for N100bn budget

Lukman said there is no reason why APC, being the ruling party can not operate a National Annual Budget of over N100 billion.

Lukman, disclosed further that the Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee of the APC must work towards raising an annual budget of N100bn to operate at an optimal level and to avoid depending on elected officials for funding.

Lukman also demanded that deliberate reforms be carried out on the organs of the ruling party to give their candidates stronger electoral advantages ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Note that National Annual Budget should cover the operations of all party organs, from National to states, local governments and Wards. It is only when a ruling party can operate National Annual Budget of more than N100 Billion that the condition of service for party leaders at all levels can be benchmarked with public service conditions.

"It is my wish that APC leaders, especially President Asiwaju Tinubu will consider these proposals in responding to challenges facing the APC.

"Achieving this when the next general election is more than three years away, would confer stronger electoral advantages to the APC. For other parties, to effectively compete against the APC, they will need to be equally reformists and not conformist."

Why Tinubu may lose re-election in 2027

Legit.ng reported earlier that APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, made a strong revelation about the chances of the APC in the 2027 election.

Lukman disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at risk of losing re-election in the 2027 poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, he dropped the hint of an impending rebellion among the ranks of the party in no distant time from now.

Source: Legit.ng