Former Nasarawa state PDP governorship candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu, has acknowledged calls from party members for him to vie for the national chairman position

However, despite not yet committing to the role, Ombugadu assured his loyalty to the party and willingness to serve in any capacity when needed

The former governorship candidate highlighted his track record of service and the importance of the party's principles of justice and fairness in considering such calls

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja - David Emmanuel Ombugadu, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Nasarawa state, says calls by various groups for him to become the party's national chairman were borne out of patriotism and love for democracy.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 13, Ombugadu noted that the calls by well-meaning party members to be given the responsibility are in line with the PDP's constitution.

Former Nasarawa state PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, has acknowledged calls from party members for him to vie for the national chairman seat. Photo credit: @emmaikumeh

Source: Twitter

PDP chairmanship seat: I'm yet to decide

Ombugadu, however, appealed to his followers not to feel disappointed as he has yet to "succumb" to the calls to run for the position of the PDP national chairman.

Nevertheless, the PDP chieftain vowed not to hesitate to serve when duty calls for him to undertake any other assignment for the party.

He reiterated his loyalty to the PDP and its leadership at all levels, adding that he’s duty-bound to abide by the party's decision.

The statement released by the PDP chieftain partly read:

"Lately, various groups of well-meaning members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have intensified a clarion call, for me to be given a responsibility by the party at the national level.

"I feel humbled that much of these calls emphasize our antecedents, especially with keen references to our creativity, stamina, innovation, the populist enthusiasm that was aroused as well as the dividends of democracy that our mandate yielded all over Nasarawa state; worthy attestations from the good people of Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/ Wamba Federal Constituency whom I represented between 2011-2019 and the very positive impacts of our keen pursuit of the gubernatorial ticket of Nasarawa state in 2019 and 2023 remain very relevant.

"All of us, and even our political foes, know that the PDP is an organic, organised, and structured political party that believes in the principle of federal character, justice, equity, and fairness in Nigeria. These calls are in line with the people-focused constitution of our great party, and I believe strongly that it is borne out of patriotism and love for democracy.

"In view of the fact that I have a lot to offer and have always responded to clarion calls by our people to serve in different capacities, I'd like to inform the general public that though my hat is not in the ring, I have heard your voices loud and clear but I have not succumbed yet to the calls to run for the position of National Chairman of our party.

"Please do not feel disappointed but let me restate that when duty calls for me to undertake any other assignment for our party, I will not hesitate to serve; suffice to say that I remain loyal to our party and its leadership at all levels."

Ombugadu thanked the party leaders and commended the contributions of the BOT, NWC, NEC, state governors and state chapters, LGA and ward level members, and all exco members of the PDP across the nation.

PDP chairmanship: Ombugadu endorsed to succeed Iyorchia Ayu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group in the North Central rallied support for Ombugadu to emerge as the PDP chairman.

The group, under the aegis of PDP Frontliners, declared that Ombugadu has all it takes to succeed Iyorchia Ayu and lead the party to greater heights.

This came amid calls from some aggrieved party bigwigs for the removal of the PDP acting chairman Ambassador Iliya Damagun.

