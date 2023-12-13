Dr Salihu Lukman has identified the factor that might work against the ruling APC in the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, has made a strong revelation about the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Lukman disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is at risk of losing re-election in the 2027 poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, he dropped the hint of an impending rebellion among the ranks of the party in no distant time from now, The Guardian reported.

According to Lukman, who resigned from his position as the APC national vice chairman North-West, the APC-led administration is not living up to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“We are likely going to start witnessing rebellion and if care is not taken by 2027 we will be kicked out of office, which means taking Nigeria back to where it was in 2015. I think we owe our leader the responsibility or President Asiwaju the responsibility to tell him the truth,” he claimed.

The Kaduna-born politician explained that his book “APC and transition politics” billed to be launched on Tuesday, December 19, at the Yar’Adua centre Abuja, was aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

He said as a strong supporter of President Tinubu, he cannot sit by to watch things go out of hand as a founding member of the APC.

"Our democracy must be responsive to the point that Nigerians can make a demand and elected leaders who listen to the demand of Nigerians and translate that into policies of the government, or decisions of government in the way that begin to meet the expectations of Nigerians," he added.

