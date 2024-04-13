Minister of state for defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle said the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is a political burden on the region

Matawalle said the group is a political paperweight trying to bring the North to disrepute for selfish gains

He lambasted the group for threatening to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - Minister of state for defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has lambasted the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for attacking the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Matawalle described the group as a political paperweight and burden to northerners.

Matawalle says Northern Elders Forum is a burden to the region Photo credit: Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

NGF is political burden to northerners

He said the forum doesn’t represent or speak for the northern region, Daily Trust reports.

The former Zamfara governor made this known in a press statement issued on Saturday, April 13.

The so-called NEF is more or less a political paperweight trying to embark on a destructive journey that will bring the North to disrepute for the group’s personal and selfish gains.

“This NEF is more of a political burden to Northerners. The group is seeking to erode other people’s rights in order to be recognised or made relevant in the scheme of things despite the failure of their sponsored candidates in the 2023 general elections."

According to The Punch, the minister said the NEF has an overbearing attitude on national issues.

He noted that the NEF are in no position to undermine nor threaten to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

."They cannot offer any positive idea or thought about the future of Northern Nigeria or, indeed, of Nigeria and its unity and togetherness.”

