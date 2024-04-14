A chieftain of the ruling APC has reacted to the recent crisis rocking the leadership of the Labour Party

While Julius Abure's camp has urged the NLC's chairman Joe Abure and his men to allow the party to concentrate on its task, Labour has however maintained that it would not rest until Abure vacates the chairmanship position

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, APC chieftain, Podar Yiljwan Johnson, has urged Peter Obi, to go back to the drawing board, sit with the LP stakeholders, and build the party ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Plateau state, Jos—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concern over the crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) leadership.

APC chieftain explained how Peter Obi could work for the success of the party and his ambition in 2027. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Why Peter Obi is unhappy with LP, Abure

Recall that the Labour Party has recently been enmeshed in internal problems, with the national chairman, Julius Abure, in the middle of the storm. Some party chieftains believed that Abure's tenure had ended, but he was re-elected at a recent national convention of the party in Anambra.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, also clashed with the party's leadership over how it conducted the controversial convention in Nnewi, Anambra state, despite his plea for wider consultation.

Stakeholders have mostly rejected Abure's re-election, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) insisting that Abure must leave.

"LP going into extinction if Peter Obi doesn't act fast," APC chief

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng via telephone chat on Sunday, April 14, a former governorship aspirant in Plateau state, Podar Yiljwan Johnson, has urged Peter Obi, LP flagbearer in the 2023 election, to build the party for the people's interest.

According to Johnson, if the LP refuses to settle its differences, it will be difficult for the opposition party to wrestle power with the ruling APC and the PDP in the 2027 elections.

Speaking further, he noted that the Labour Party secured votes in the 2023 election following the Muslim Muslim ticket of the ruling APC, adding that with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent appointments and moves in the polity, the case might be different in 2027.

The APC chieftain stated thus:

"Labour Party was a party built out of necessity, not based on ideology. It was formed because Nigerians wanted to prove a point based on the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket, so many people threw their weight and backed the Labour Party during the 2023 elections.

"LP won without party structure because people offer themselves to serve the party based on protest against the APC joint ticket.

"So, if Peter Obi cannot build a structure for the party now, then I'm sure before 2027, the Labour Party will not be on the ground like it was in 2023. Moreso, now that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven that he is a democrat; with his his appointments so far, he is fair and just to both religious groups and his policies, in stabilising the country both economically and security wise, so all that the country needs now is to give him more time so that we can celebrate the dividend of democracy."

Peter Obi speaks on dumping Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi reacted to reports that he plans to dump the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Addressing Nigerians on X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, March 29, Obi said he was still a member of the Labour Party and would never be involved in anti-party activities.

“I am still a member of the Labour Party, and I don’t and will never do anti-party.”

Source: Legit.ng