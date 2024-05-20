Goodluck Jonathan has expressed serious concern over the rift between Nyesom Wike and his preferred successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The former president has called for peace as the duo have intensified their attacks in Rivers state, with Wike insisting Fubara cannot take over his structure

Jonathan has urged the duo to end the political tension in Rivers as he noted that their rift has affected the development of the state

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has waded into the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

As reported by The Nation, Jonathan called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and his predecessor, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to stop the escalation of political tension in Rivers.

Jonathan has appealed to Wike and his political godson, Rivers Governor Fubara, to stop fighting and make peace. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

"Stop fighting" Jonathan urged Wike, Fubara

The former president, made this call while kicking off the construction of the N222.1bn Trans-Kalabari Road in the state.

Jonathan insists that Fubara and Wike must work together to advance the growth and development of Rivers state.

He observed that the political tension in the state was too much but said the crisis would not help the development of Rivers.

He said destabilizing Rivers would negatively affect the Niger Delta region and would also have spiral effects on the country, insisting that Rivers remained critical to Nigeria.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Wike are fighting over the ownership of Rivers.

Rivers crisis: Wike, Fubara brags

Jonathan's message is coming a few days after Wike disclosed that he is not distracted by the political saga in Rivers.

Wike said if he were distracted by the crisis, many projects ready for commissioning in FCT would not be possible.

The minister disclosed this while reacting to a series of comments from his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The governor on Thursday bragged that he had defeated his "enemies", adding that his camp should remain calm and that his government is now fully in charge of the state.

Fubara claims he owns all of Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara said the opposition camp also belonged to him and that he had sworn to protect everyone.

Fubara said this while warning the state's local government chairmen to follow the path of peace and leave at the end of their tenure.

The governor's comment followed the chairmen's threat that they would not leave because the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, in an amended law, extended their tenure to six months.

